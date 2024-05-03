FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.44.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,580 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

