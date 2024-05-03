Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $44,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 131.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 975,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after purchasing an additional 553,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.