Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

