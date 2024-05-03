Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $65.20 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

