Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT
Fortinet Stock Down 8.0 %
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.