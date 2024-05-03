Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.68.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

