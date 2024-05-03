Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20 to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.4 %

FBIN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. 1,610,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

