Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $50.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fox Factory stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.88. 821,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $31,429,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 278,185 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $27,247,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $7,969,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

