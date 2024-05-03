Frances Arnold Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.38, for a total value of $13,390.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,926.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

