Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$151.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.50.

FNV traded up C$3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$168.57. 272,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

