FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

