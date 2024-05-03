FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $75.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

