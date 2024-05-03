Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $19.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

FULT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 81.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

