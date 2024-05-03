FY2024 Earnings Estimate for UGE International Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGE International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

UGE International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.03.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

