FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SMG opened at $69.71 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

