FY2024 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut by Northland Capmk

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

AMD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,774,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,601,016. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 217.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 24,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,149,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

