FY2024 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Decreased by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National Financial
First National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$36.48 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.
First National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.