FY2024 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Decreased by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$36.48 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.