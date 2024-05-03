FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $39.95 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

