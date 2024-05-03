FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By B. Riley

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,288. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.