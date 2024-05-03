FY2025 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,804. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 43.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

