FY2026 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 341,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

