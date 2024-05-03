Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

