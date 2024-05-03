GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Issues Earnings Results

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million.

GBank Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

GBFH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 5,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81. GBank Financial has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

