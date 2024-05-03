GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $12,188.16 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27.
GeneDx Price Performance
NASDAQ:WGS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on GeneDx
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.