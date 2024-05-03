GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $12,188.16 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.16. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

