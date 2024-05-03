General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $166.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.