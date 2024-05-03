General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $233,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.