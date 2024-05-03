GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. National Bankshares dropped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

