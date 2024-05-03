Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.21. 78,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.