Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
TSE:GEI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.21. 78,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,875. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
