Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,356 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,325,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,676 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.