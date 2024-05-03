Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

