Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Gladstone Capital Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of GLAD opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Featured Articles
