Global Payments Inc. (GPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.37.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

