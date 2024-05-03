Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.54 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

