Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Down 6.5%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.54 and last traded at $114.79. Approximately 732,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,147,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

