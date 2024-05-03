Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

