goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$196.44.

GSY opened at C$181.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.23.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

