Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,919 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $15.78 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

