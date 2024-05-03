Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 9,754 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

