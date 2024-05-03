Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,428 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 122.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $762.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $952.15 and its 200 day moving average is $577.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.32 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

