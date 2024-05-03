Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.