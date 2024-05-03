Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 305,996.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 1,315,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,810,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

