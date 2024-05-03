Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

