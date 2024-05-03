Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $333.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

