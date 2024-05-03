Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

