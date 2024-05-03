Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 972,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,537,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

