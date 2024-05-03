Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,418 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $523.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.46 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

