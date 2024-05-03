Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,680,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $243.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

