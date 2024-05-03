Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $525.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.46. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.