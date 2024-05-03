Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 50,713 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

