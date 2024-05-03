Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 530,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,332. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

